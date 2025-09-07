Indiana Fever vs. Washington Mystics: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: September 7, 2025

Published on September 7, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Indiana Fever YouTube Video







The Indiana Fever defeat the Mystics, 94-65, and become the seventh team to clinch a spot in the 2025 WNBA Playoffs!

Natasha Howard - 17 PTS | 4 REB | 2 STL Aerial Powers - 15 PTS | 6 REB | 4 AST Aliyah Boston - 12 PTS | 11 REB | 5 AST

The Fever had five players in double figures and improve to 23-20, setting a new franchise record for most wins in a season.

