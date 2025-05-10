Indiana Fever vs. Atlanta Dream: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: May 10, 2025

May 10, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Closing out preseason undefeated, Lexie Hull and Caitlin Clark lead their Indiana Fever squad to victory on the road

Hull: 14 PTS (11 in 4Q) , 5 REB, 4 AST Clark: 13 PTS, 6 REB, 7 AST, 3 3PM

The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW







