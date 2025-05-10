Indiana Fever vs. Atlanta Dream: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: May 10, 2025
May 10, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Indiana Fever YouTube Video
Closing out preseason undefeated, Lexie Hull and Caitlin Clark lead their Indiana Fever squad to victory on the road
Hull: 14 PTS (11 in 4Q) , 5 REB, 4 AST Clark: 13 PTS, 6 REB, 7 AST, 3 3PM
The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW
Check out the Indiana Fever Statistics
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 10, 2025
- Dallas Earns 119-52 Win Over Toyota - Dallas Wings
- Sky Conclude Three-Game Preseason Slate at 2-1 - Chicago Sky
- Game Recap, Atlanta Dream vs. Indiana Fever - Atlanta Dream
- Indiana Fever Close out Preseason with 81-76 Victory at Atlanta Dream - Indiana Fever
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Indiana Fever Stories
- Indiana Fever Close out Preseason with 81-76 Victory at Atlanta Dream
- Fever Channel Pressure of Expectation, Competition into Training Camp
- Indiana Fever Waive Yvonne Ejim
- Indiana Fever Waive Jillian Alleyne and Bree Hall
- Clark Makes More Moments in Carver-Hawkeye Arena