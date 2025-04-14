Inaugural City Roots Game, Duke City Flag Giveaway and Jackie Robinson Night Highlight Second Homestand

April 14, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

The Albuquerque Isotopes begin their second homestand of the season tomorrow at 6:35 p.m. with the first contest of a six-game set against the El Paso Chihuahuas, affiliate of the San Diego Padres. Please click here to access b-roll and photos. Outlined day-by-day, here's the lineup of special events taking place over the homestand:

Tomorrow, April 15 at 6:35 pm

Jackie Robinson Night

Pre-Game ceremony honoring Judge Angela Jewell with the 2025 Jackie Robinson "Making a Difference" award

Isotopes players and coaches will wear specialty #42 jerseys to honor Jackie Robinson

Blake's Lotaburger Kids Fun Run (weather permitting)

This Wednesday, April 16 at 6:05 pm

Blake's Lotaburger Kids Fun Run (weather permitting)

This Thursday, April 17 at 11:05 am

School Day Matinee - Enjoy some sunshine and day baseball at the park!

Blake's Lotaburger All-Ages Fun Run (weather permitting)

This Friday, April 18 at 6:35 pm

Malmö Oat Milkers Night, presented by Oatly

The Isotopes will wear specialty Malmö Oat Milkers jerseys

Pre-Game autograph session featuring Isotopes players - located just inside the third base gate from approximately 5:30 - 5:50 pm, presented by Duke City Games

Blake's Lotaburger Kids Fun Run (weather permitting)

This Saturday, April 19 at 6:35 pm

Inaugural City Roots Game, presented by Estrella Jalisco

Duke City Flag giveaway (first 1,500 fans)

Pre-Game Keith Sanchez and the Moon Thieves concert in the Berm (5:15 - 6:00 pm)

Post-Game Fireworks Show, presented by Power Ford (weather permitting)

Blake's Lotaburger Kids Fun Run (weather permitting)

This Sunday, April 20 at 1:35 pm

Pre-Game Easter Candy Hunt on the field (12:30 - 1:00 pm, weather permitting; candy and prizes provided by Smith's and Bubba's 33)

Blake's Lotaburger Kids Fun Run (weather permitting)

Ticket Availability

Tickets are still available for every game of the homestand. Fans may visit abqisotopes.com or stop by the Isotopes Park Box Office.

