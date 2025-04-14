Logan Evans Named Pacific Coast League Pitcher of the Week for April 7-13

TACOMA, WA - Logan Evans struck out a season-high seven batters on Wednesday, earning Pacific Coast League Pitcher of the Week honors for April 7-13, the league announced Monday.

Evans, the Mariners' No. 10 prospect by MLB Pipeline, tossed 6.0 innings of one-run baseball against Sacramento on Wednesday, April 9. He allowed just two hits and struck out seven without issuing a walk in a no-decision, logging the Rainiers first quality start of the season. His seven strikeouts are a season-high for a Rainiers' pitcher, matched by Emerson Hancock on April 12. He is only the second PCL pitcher this year to throw 6.0 innings, walk none and strike out seven in a game this year, joining Sugar Land's AJ Blubaugh (April 1 at Durham).

At 23 years and 308 days, Evans is the first Rainiers pitcher under 24 years old to log a quality start with no walks and at least seven strikeouts since Erasmo Ramírez (23 years, 42 days) did so on June 13, 2013.

The Ann Arbor, MI native has made three starts for the Rainiers this season, going 0-1 with a 4.30 ERA. In 14.2 innings, he has allowed seven runs on six hits, walked three and struck out 12, with a .281 opponent batting average.

Evans is the first weekly award winner for Tacoma in 2025. The Rainiers had one weekly award winner in 2024 (Michael Mariot - PCL Pitcher of the Week, June 11-16) and two monthly award winners (Jhonathan Diaz - PCL Pitcher of the Month for April and Emerson Hancock - PCL Pitcher of the Month for May).

The Rainiers return to action on Tuesday in Oklahoma City for a six-game series with the Comets, with first pitch scheduled for 4:05 PM (PT). The Rainiers return to Cheney Stadium on Tuesday, April 22 for an 11:35 AM first pitch against the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (HOU).

