In 2025, Savy King Collapsed on the Field Due to a Heart Condition. Today, She Returns to the Pitch.

Published on March 15, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Angel City FC YouTube Video













National Women's Soccer League Stories from March 15, 2026

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.