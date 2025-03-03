Important Week Upcoming for Mooseheads

March 3, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

If making the QMJHL playoffs is the goal, then winning the next two games for the Mooseheads is paramount.

The Herd are in a fight to stay in the playoff picture after a pair of road losses over the weekend, and have a colossal home-and-home set on the way with Saint John on back-to-back nights this Friday and Saturday. The Mooseheads and Sea Dogs are battling along with Gatineau for the final two spots in the postseason as the 15th and 16th seeds.

Currently, Halifax is 15th overall with 43 points, next is Gatineau at 42 points and Saint John is on the outside looking in with 40 points but made things interesting with a 4-2 defeat of the Mooseheads last Thursday. These head-to-head matchups at TD Station and Scotiabank Centre are massive for both teams in their pursuit of locking down a postseason berth.

The schedule gets much more difficult for the Moose after these meetings versus Saint John. Halifax will finish the year with two games against Cape Breton, two against Charlottetown and one against Moncton - three teams that are all significantly higher in the standings than the Herd.

As for the Sea Dogs, they have played one more game than the Mooseheads and have six remaining on their schedule. They will finish with one in Moncton, one in Charlottetown and then two straight at home against Cape Breton.

The Mooseheads were battling an illness that made its way through the dressing room last week and forced star goalie Jacob Steinman to miss both games on the road. Quinn Kennedy, tied with Liam Kilfoil as the team's top scorer, also missed one game and was not 100% when he returned to the lineup in Acadie-Bathurst. The team is expected to be at full health come Friday night in New Brunswick.

Final Mooseheads Home Games

Saturday, March 8th vs Saint John 7pm

Sunday, March 16th vs Cape Breton 3pm

Saturday, March 22nd vs Charlottetown 3pm

Gatineau has played just 56 games so far and begin the week with a game-in-hand on the Mooseheads and two-in-hand on Saint John. The Olympiques have picked up seven points in their last 10 games to throw themselves back into the mix and will play at home this Wednesday night against the Titan in a crucial game. Then it's on the road for three straight against Val d'Or, Rouyn-Noranda and Blainville-Boisbriand. Their final three games feature matchups with Rimouski, Victoriaville and Drummondville with the meeting versus the Tigres standing out as one that is winnable for the Olympiques.

So, let the scoreboard watching begin as these three teams jockey for positions in the final month of the regular season. It should be fun, and fingers crossed that things work out for the Herd so we can enjoy some playoff hockey in Halifax.

