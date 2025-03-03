2025 Cape Breton Eagles Playoff Packages Available Now

The Cape Breton Eagles are excited to announce our 2025 playoff ticketing packages for the for the upcoming playoff season which is set to kick off at the end of this month!

Season ticket holders can purchase ticket packages through their account manager or by contacting or visiting the Cape Breton Eagles office, while the general public can purchase their packages by contacting the Eagles office at 902-567-6378 Monday to Friday between 9AM and 5PM or by visiting the Centre 200 box office or Eagles office.

Similar to last season, the Eagles are offering fans the choice of one of four ticket options that best suits them.

The following Eagles playoff ticket options are as follows:

Renewal Package - For current Eagle season ticket holders, this option allows you to renew your season tickets for the 2025-2026 regular season, while also granting you access to this year's playoffs. This option requires a deposit that covers the first five games of the 2025-2026 season as well access to this year's playoff tickets. This option offers a "price freeze" where ticket prices will not increase each round. Fans can choose to "pay as we play" where your card is stored and will be charged only when home playoff games have been confirmed, or they can choose to pay in full for the entire 16 home playoff games and be refunded if the Eagles were to play less than 16 home games this post season. If you are an existing season ticket holder and do not wish to renew your season ticket for next season, please contact the Eagles business office at 902-567-6378 so we can adjust your playoff package.

New Season Ticket Package - This option allows Eagles fans access to sign up for season tickets for the 2025-2026 regular season with a deposit that covers the first five games in 2025-2026, as well access to this year's playoff tickets and a "price freeze" where ticket prices will not increase each round. Fans can choose to "pay as we play" where a payment will be charged as games are confirmed or they can choose to pay in full for the entire 16 home playoff games and be refunded if the Eagles were to play less than 16 home games this post season.

Standard Package - This option grants fans access to every Eagles home playoff game and does not require a deposit. The standard package gives fans the option of "pay as we play" or "pay in full" where ticket prices will increase by $2 per round.

General Admission - This option gives fans individual game tickets which they can purchase online or at the Centre 200 box office. Once playoff matchups are confirmed In this option, ticket prices increase by $2 each round.

Playoff Prize Pack Contest

By purchasing a 2025-2026 season ticket before March 21, 2025, your name will be entered into a draw to win:

Airfare + two (2) tickets to an NHL game in 2025-2026

one (1) Cape Breton Eagles season ticket for the 2025-2026 season

