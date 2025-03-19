Ignite Youth Volleyball Night Match Comes at Perfect Time; Nike Mid-East Qualifier Participants to Swell Thursday's Crowd

March 19, 2025 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

Indy Ignite News Release







FISHERS, Ind. - Youth Volleyball Night presented by Wells Fargo Advisors couldn't have come at a better time for the Indy Ignite.

Thursday's Pro Volleyball Federation match with the visiting Columbus Fury at Fishers Event Center provides the perfect lead-in to USA Volleyball's Nike Mideast Girls National Qualifier (MEQ) tournament this weekend in Indianapolis. Nearly 35,000 people representing volleyball clubs for players aged 16-18 from around the nation are expected to attend the MEQ, not to mention countless college coaches on hand to scout the talent.

In conjunction with the MEQ - and to give the tournament's players a first-hand glimpse that their volleyball aspirations could one day lead to professional playing courts in the U.S. - the Ignite are offering discounted tickets to all of the 900-plus clubs competing. Participating MEQ teams may purchase the discount tickets at this link

Carly Klanac, Vice President of Marketing/Game Day Experience for the Ignite, emphasized that the opportunity to offer so many young volleyball players the chance to attend a PVF match aligns perfectly with the mission of the Indy franchise.

"The whole reason that we're doing this is to elevate female athletes and elevate the sport of volleyball," Klanac said. "It's all about connecting those who have the dream to play professionally with what it would look like to actually fulfill that dream.

"Celebrating youth volleyball specifically on this night before we have a major national qualifier in our city is so important to what we believe in and what we're passionate about for the Ignite," Klanac added. "It'll be really fun to see it all come into fruition."

Scott McQueen, MEQ tournament director, praised the Ignite for extending the offer for clubs to attend Thursday's match and showing young volleyball players what that top rung of the ladder looks like.

"The sport is obviously growing significantly," said McQueen, who has been involved in youth volleyball for 25 years. "It's nice that players can play in college and then still possibly have that opportunity in the States past what they used to. Just being a little bit more in the forefront of people's eyes in the United States will be good as opposed to just having to go international to play professional."

Klanac said an added bonus for MEQ teams attending involves a viral trend called "clipping," where volleyball players write an inspirational message on a clothespin and secretly attach it to another player's backpack or back of their jersey. The Ignite will give a bag of Ignite-designed clothespins to attending teams for their players to use on match night or at the MEQ.

Fans not associated with the qualifier tournament who come to Thursday's match can also share in the fun. All Ignite youth merchandise will be discounted 10% at the gift shop, and any youngster wearing their volleyball jersey to the match will receive an additional 10% off their merchandise purchase.

Ignite

The Ignite seek their second straight PVF win Thursday during a demanding stretch that sees Indy play at home just twice in a nine-match span. The Ignite rebounded after dropping the first set at Grand Rapids on Saturday to win in four sets and move their record to 9-8.

Indy opposite hitter Azhani Tealer was rewarded for her record-setting performance last week against Omaha - when she set PVF records for kills (31) and points (35) in a match - by being named Tuesday as the PVF Player of the Week. Even though Indy is 2-0 against Columbus thus far in 2025, Tealer knows the Ignite need to up their game once again when the Fury come to town Thursday.

"We're going to have to serve and pass really well," she said. "They're a good serving team. They rely pretty heavily on (outside hitter) Raina Terry and she's a good player. If we can get a jump on her early and hit our serving, I think we'll be in a good spot."

Thursday's match starts at 7 p.m. ET, with tickets for non-MEQ teams available on the Ignite website. The match also streams free on the Roku Channel.

