Fury Hit the Road to Face Ignite Thursday

COLUMBUS, Ohio - The Columbus Fury (5-11) head to Indiana to face the Indy Ignite (9-8) on Thursday, March 20th at 7 p.m. at Fishers Event Center. The game will be broadcast on the Roku Channel.

After sweeping the Vegas Thrill 3-0 (25-22, 25-21, 25-23) at home on Friday, March 14th, Columbus looks to keep their winning ways alive. In the match against Vegas, Izabella Rapacz led the offense. She had a 20 kill night, attacking .333, with eight digs and one block. The Fury attacked at a .238 efficiency, one of their most efficient matches of the season.

KNOW YOUR ENEMY

The Ignite enter the match against Columbus after defeating the Grand Rapids Rise 3-1 (22-25, 25-20, 25-19, 25-22) on Saturday, March 15th. The Ignite lead the league in kill percentage at 38.5%. Indy has three attackers on the kill percentage leaderboard. Lydia Martin is first in the league in kill percentage with 48.6% with 85 kills on 175 attempts. Azhani Tealer is fourth at 44.4% and Caroline Crawford sits at sixth with a 40.4% kill percentage. Indy is also at the top of the league in assists per set at 13.26. Sydney Hilley leads the league in assists with 11.76 a set and 800 assists on the season.

SERIES HISTORY

Columbus faces Indy for the third time in the 2025 season. In their last matchup at Indy on February 2nd, the Fury lost 0-3 (20-25, 20-25, 17-25). With a 0-2 all-time record against Indy, Columbus looks to find their first win against the Ignite on Thursday, March 20th.

