Atlanta Presents Heroes Night - Celebrating Everyday Heroes

March 19, 2025 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

Atlanta Vibe News Release







ATLANTA, Ga. - The Atlanta Vibe, the city's premier professional women's volleyball team, invites you to Heroes Night on Friday, March 21st at 7:00 p.m. ET at Gas South Arena, presented by Emory Healthcare. Whether they're first responders, healthcare workers, military personnel, teachers, or anyone dedicated to the health, safety, and well-being of others, Heroes Night is our way of saying thank you. The evening will feature a range of exciting events and activities, including:

Cape Decorating Station - The Vibe are inviting guests to decorate capes in the concourse, with the best cape winning a special seat upgrade. First come, first serve!

Special Hero Tributes - Throughout the match, we'll be honoring our everyday heroes with tributes and recognition moments.

The game will be a thrilling match-up against second in the league, the Orlando Valkyries, and a chance to show appreciation for the real heroes among us.

