Ignite Cup Champions

May 4, 2021 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Columbus River Dragons News Release









Columbus River Dragons are Ignite Cup Champions

(Columbus River Dragons) Columbus River Dragons are Ignite Cup Champions(Columbus River Dragons)

Columbus, GA - The Columbus River Dragons are Ignite Cup Champions after sweeping the Elmira Enforcers in a best-of-5 series. The Dragons won game 3 by a score of 8-1.

Columbus started the game red-hot with one of their top scoring units of the playoffs. Mac Jansen found the back of the net first 1:20 into the game after a great passing play set up by Austin Daae and Josh Pietrantonio. Nearly 10 minutes later that same group would combine again and Jansen put in his second of the game to double Columbus' lead. Daae would get one for himself before the period was up too. Making the Daae-Pietrantonio-Jansen line responsible for the entire first period scoring.

The River Dragons would continue to pour onto their lead as Connor Fries and Gehrett Sargis would get themselves on the board in the second period to make it 5-0.

Fries would add another early in the third quickly followed by MJ Graham and Nick Mangone making it 8-0 and putting the game well beyond Elmira's reach. A late power play goal deflected in by Glen Patterson was all Elmira could muster and the game finished with Columbus winning the Ignite Cup.

Jared Rutledge secured the final win of the season for Columbus with 26 saves on 27 shots. Joe Young takes the loss with 24 saves on 32 shots.

The Columbus River Dragons are 2021 Ignite Cup Champions!

Three Stars of the Game

Jared Rutledge

Mac Jansen

Josh Pietrantonio

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from May 4, 2021

Ignite Cup Champions - Columbus River Dragons

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.