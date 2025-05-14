IFL Quick Hits - Week 8

May 14, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL) YouTube Video







Records snapped. Revenge games delivered. And some jaw-dropping moments you might've missed.

Catch up fast with QUICK HITS from around the league!







Indoor Football League Stories from May 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.