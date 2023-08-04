Idaho Falls Takes Homes Portion of Home-And-Home Series

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho - The Chukars and Hawks played their rubber match of the home portion of this six game set on Thursday evening at Melaleuca Field.

Daniel Silva was on the bump for Idaho Falls, while it was Alex Smith taking the mound for Boise.

This edition of the highway rivalry saw the runs start to score in the second inning. After a leadoff double from Hunter Hudson, and then a pair of walks, Brandon Bohning ripped a sacrifice fly to score the first run of this game for Idaho Falls. Bryce Brown followed suit with an RBI single, and then a throwing error on the pitcher allowed Stephen Cullen to score from third base, and Byce Brown scored all the way from first.

The Chuks continued their momentum in the bottom of the third when Tyler Wyatt got himself a sacrifice fly to make it 5-0.

Boise's answer would come in the top of the fifth inning. It started with an RBI double from Noah Marcelo, which was directly followed by an RBI single from Kenny Oyama. A couple of batters later, Raymond Gil ripped his second homer in as many days to tie it up at 5-5.

In the very next frame, the Chukars were able to respond. A couple of costly errors from Trevor Minder saw Jordan Myrow step up to the plate with two on and one out. Myrow proceeded to clear the bases with his second home run of the season, and Idaho Falls regained the lead at 8-5.

Idaho Falls put this game to bed in the sixth inning. It was started by a Trevor Halsema RBI single, but three batters later Tyler Wyatt came up to the plate with the bases juiced and only one out. He smashed a hanging breaking ball over the left field wall, to get his second grand slam of the season, and put the Chuks ahead 13-5.

The Chuks continued for three more in the seventh thanks to an RBI double from CJ Dunn, and an RBI groundout from Hunter Hudson.

The Hawks made Chukars fans sweat in teh 9th inning, when they scored five runs on four hits, but ultimately it was too little too late, as the Chukars took the rubber match by a score of 16-10.

Bryce Brown finished his night with four base hits, and Tyler Wyatt finished with a massive five RBI's.

The Chukars hit the road on Friday for the start of a weekend set, as they continue the highway Rivalry against the Boise Hawks.

