20-Hit Barrage Leads Missoula Past Great Falls

August 4, 2023 - Pioneer League (PL) - Missoula PaddleHeads News Release







MISSOULA, MT- The Great Falls Voyagers would land a big punch in the top of the 3rd inning in the series finale opposite the Missoula PaddleHeads. A sizable rally in the frame would put Great Falls out in front in an attempt to salvage a game in the 3-game set. Despite this big spark early for the Voyagers, Missoula would ensure they would never enjoy success similar to that the rest of the way. The offense would also play a big role for the 2nd night in a row.

Missoula would tally runs in 4 consecutive innings from the 2nd to the 5th after a quiet first inning. The PaddleHeads would tally 14 runs in this stretch to bring their run total to double digits highlighted by a 6-run 5th inning. After the large rally from Great Falls in the top of the 3rd, Missoula would outscore Great Falls 12-0 over the next 3 innings. This allowed the PaddleHeads to cruise to their 2nd home sweep of the Voyagers this season in a 16-8 win.

