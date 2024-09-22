Ice Wolves Fall in Final vs. Corpus Christi

September 22, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

New Mexico Ice Wolves News Release







The New Mexico Ice Wolves dropped the final game of the three-game series against the Corpus Christi IceRays Sunday Sept. 22. The first period saw the IceRays take full control of the first period with Carter Krenke netting his second goal of the season to put the Ice Rays up for the third straight season to start the game. Lars Petter-Eckholm would follow up for the Ice Rays on the powerplay for the second game with another deflection to put the IceRays up 2-0 after the first period.

The Ice Wolves came out with a fire lit inside of them in the second period and it worked out when Stanley Hubbard would score his first NAHL goal 9:29 into the period. The Ice Rays would fight off the heavy momentum the rest of the period and Matthew Green would score his second goal of the season as the puck deflected off his skate and went in restoring the IceRays two goal lead. Stepan Kuznetsov would find the scoresheet with just 38 seconds left in the second period giving Corpus Christi a 4-1 lead through two periods.

Andy Earl would start the third period with a powerplay goal 1:40 into the third period to bring the deficit within two goals. The Ice Wolves effort fell short, and Corpus Christi cashed in an empty net goal with 15 seconds remaining to earn the 5-2 victory.

Head coach Kevin Hartzell felt positive after the weekend, "I'm happier with us today than yesterday. It was a terrible first period but, I was proud with the way we came out in the second and third periods. In the end, we had so many opportunities, it just didn't work out. Credit to Corpus for playing fast, big, and heavy, we grew up this weekend and it's all about building the team and developing an identity at this point in the season."

The Ice Wolves head up to Blaine, Minnesota to the NAHL Showcase for three games against the Elmira Aviators, Philadelphia Rebels, and Austin Bruins. The first game is on Thursday September 26 and all games will be live on NATV.

• Discuss this story on the North American Hockey League message board...





North American Hockey League Stories from September 22, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.