IceRays Win Series Finale in New Mexico 5-2

September 22, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

ALBUQUERQUE, NM - A long weekend ended for the Corpus Christi IceRays (3-1-0) by taking the series finale against the New Mexico Ice Wolves 5-2 Sunday afternoon at the Outpost Ice Arena. The IceRays took two of three games this weekend after going 1-5-2 last season against the Ice Wolves.

The IceRays tilted the ice for most of the first period, but it was New Mexico who got the first power play of the afternoon on a tripping penalty by Forward Pierson Sobush. Corpus Christi was able to kill oP the penalty and jump back on the attack, the IceRays ended the first frame with a total of 16 shots. New Mexico was only able to muster up five shots on Nikita Volsky who made his third start of the weekend and fourth in a row. The IceRays eventually struck first on a net mouth scramble ending with a tap in by Forward Carter Krenke for his second goal of the weekend. Following the Krenke goal, New Mexico found themselves in the box a pair of times. After successfully killing off the first penalty, the IceRays would convert on the second opportunity off a beautiful feed from Defenseman Matteus Soderbomb redirected in the back of the net by Forward Lars Petter-Eckholm who picks up power play goals in back-to-back games. Corpus Christi would hold a 2-0 lead into the first intermission.

New Mexico made a push to start the 2nd period and Corpus Christi found themselves on their heels as the Ice Wolves searched for a goal. Just before the halfway mark of the frame, Forward Stanley Hubbard was able to chunk one past Volsky in tight to cut the IceRays lead to one. They went on to fire 18 shots in the period but only the one found the net. Inside of two minutes to go, Corpus Christi shifted the momentum led by Matthew Green and company, Sam Misak angled a pass to a wide-open Raymond Perrault who faked a shot and found Green on the back door for a deflection to make it 3-1. They did not stop there, 57 seconds later, Stepan Kuznetsnov stick handled through multiple defenders and beat Brendan Holahan with a wrist shot to extend the IceRays lead to 4-1.

Not even 30 seconds into the final period, the IceRays found themselves in the box once again putting the Ice Wolves back on the man advantage. This time New Mexico would capitalize, Andrew Earl jumped on a rebound and blasted it past the blocker of Volsky to trim the lead to two. Building off their first power play goal of the season the Ice Wolves continued to push and give the Ice Rays everything they could handle. With a couple of minutes remaining Holahan was oP to the bench for the extra attacker, but it was

Defenseman Max Ranstrom with a 160-foot dart from his own zone to find the empty net and help the Ice Rays to a 5-2 win wrapping up the weekend in Albuquerque.

NEXT

The Corpus Christi IceRays are off to Blaine, Minnesota for the NAHL showcase to finish off the month of September. The IceRays will face Danbury, Springfield and North Iowa at the showcase before coming back home for their home opener on October 4.

For information, please call 361-814-7825, 814-PUCK.

