Ice Flyers Sign League's Top Defenseman, Neville

Pensacola, Fla. - The Pensacola Ice Flyers announced today that they have signed the reigning SPHL Defenseman of the Year, Nick Neville, for the upcoming 2020-21 season.

The Bloomfield Hills, Mich. native joins the Ice Flyers after becoming a free agent earlier in October after Illinois state restrictions forced the hand of the Peoria Rivermen to opt out of the upcoming 2020-21 season.

"I am very excited to be playing hockey again and I cannot wait to get down to Pensacola and meet the guys," Neville stated. "I have always enjoyed the trips down to Pensacola as a visitor so I am anxious to discover what the life is like as a player for the team."

"I am excited to have Nick on our team and to coach him. He has been a tremendous player in our league over the years and is always a guy when coaching against him you have to key on," head coach Rod Aldoff commented. "He is a very consistent, talented player who plays both ends of the rink very well."

Neville has played 113 games in the SPHL. He has scored 11 goals and added 65 assists for 76 points and a plus-51 rating. He led all defenseman in scoring with 35 points last season, and was tied for third in the 2018-19 season with 33 points. Neville was named to the SPHL First All-Star Team this past season, and to the SPHL Second All-Star Team the season before.

He played college hockey at NCAA Division I University of Denver where he won the NCHC championship in 2013-14.

"Coach Aldoff always puts together a championship caliber team and I am looking forward to contributing to that this season," Neville added. "COVID-19 has taken a lot away from everyone but it also has made me appreciate the game of hockey and how I have missed it. I am ready to get on the ice, win and play in front of Pensacola's great fans."

Aldoff concluded by saying, "I expect Nick to come in and continue his success on the ice and continue to play at a high level for our club. I know our fans will appreciate the type player and person Nick is."

The Ice Flyers first home game is set for Wednesday, Dec. 30. For up-to-date information pertaining to player signings for the upcoming 2020-21 season, fans can download the Ice Flyers app and follow them on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

