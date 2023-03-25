Ice Flyers Seek Quick Rebound After Friday Setback Starts Home Weekend Finale

A pair of late, third-period goals by Evansville put a damper to the start of the Ice Flyers final home weekend.

The quest is now to finish strong.

After taking a first intermission lead, then tying the game before the second period break, the Ice Flyers managed only seven shots in the final period and fell 4-2 against the Evansville Thunderbolts as the teams began a set of three consecutive games at the Pensacola Bay Center.

Aside from the loss, however, the first "Dino Race Night," featuring fans chasing across the ice in a variety of inflatable, dinosaur costumes, became a big success. It attracted a crowd of 4,170 at the Bay Center - the 15th crowd of 4,000 or more fans in 26 home games so far this season.

Another crowd even larger is expected Saturday night for a variety of events on Military Appreciation Night, sponsored by Navy Federal Credit Union.

"I thought we played a pretty hard game (Friday), except for the breakdowns," said Ice Flyers coach Rod Aldoff. "It's a new day (Saturday) and we'll come out and play with the same effort. Hopefully, we can play the same way. I thought we played well, I thought we played hard."

Saturday's game activities will include the Ice Flyers players wearing custom-designed, American Magic jerseys, in a nod to the American Magic, Challenger sailing team that has trained in Pensacola for the past few years in preparation for the 37th America's Cup race next year in Barcelona, Spain.

Those will be available in an online auction at icefly.co/dash starting at 6:00 p.m. (CT).

In addition, fans will be entertained by the McGuire's Pipe Band and there will be intermission contests between members of the Blue Angels flight crew team and members of the American Magic team. The Ice Flyers players will also wear specialty designed Rally Foundation-Gulf Coast jerseys during pregame warmups as they did Friday and will continue to wear in pregame on Sunday.

Friday's game got off to a good start. The Ice Flyers (23-23, plus 5 OT losses) got a power play goal from Andrew Durham with 6:39 left in the opening period.

Durham's goal was assisted by Jason Price and Henry McKinney, which was McKinney's first point as a pro, after joining the Ice Flyers this week, following the end of his collegiate career. He was named third-team NCAA Division III All-American this season at Nazareth College.

McKinney is one of three new players joining the Ice Flyers this week after college seasons ended. Lucas Herrmann joined from the University of New Hampshire and Mic Curran joined from Utica (NY) University.

"McKinney played really well. He's a good hockey player and I thought (others) did well, played well," Aldoff said. "They're hungry and so that's a good thing."

Evansville's Conner Jean scored a pair of goals two minutes apart in the second period to give the Thunderbolts (30-18, plus 2 OT losses) the lead. The Ice Flyers' Seth Ensor tied the game with 6:18 left in the second period on a power play goal, assisted by Garrett Milan.

The two power play goals Friday gave the Ice Flyers 58 PPG this season, the most in the Southern Professional Hockey League and they now have scored 40 power play goals at home.

For perspective, the next closest team with as many home power play goals is the Huntsville Havoc with 22.

But the Thunderbolts took advantage of a turnover and got a go-ahead goal by Derek Osik with 4.31 left in the game. The Ice Flyers pulled goaltender Brad Arvanitis and had the extra attacker, but lost control of the puck in their zone and Evansville got an empty net goal with 30 seconds remaining.

"When you make big mistakes, guys who have been here all year, I'm speechless," Aldoff said. "I think it's ridiculous."

On Sunday, Friends and Family Day, the final home game will conclude with the entire Ice Flyers team signing autographs after the game on the arena concourse.

