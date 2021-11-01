Ice Flyers November Theme Nights Set

SMALL DOG RACE NIGHT

NOVEMBER 6

Small dogs are taking over the Hangar on November 6th! Save the date for our first Small Dog Race Night of the season.

Register your pupper here: icefly.co/SmallDogRegistration

VETERANS APPRECIATION NIGHT

NOVEMBER 13

Northwest Florida is home to many veterans who have served our country. Join us for Veterans Appreciation Night as we honor all men and women who have served and sacrificed so much. Fans with a military ID of any form will receive $12 tickets for themselves and their entire family. This discount is available in person only at the Pensacola Bay Center Box Office.

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING NIGHT

NOVEMBER 19

Florida is home to two defending professional Hockey League champions: The Ice Flyers and the Tampa Bay Lightning. Come be a part of a night celebrating the Lightning's Stanley Cup Championship!

25TH ANNIVERSARY

NOVEMBER 20

Hockey is the longest running professional sport in Pensacola. On this night, the Ice Flyers will have special guests from both the Ice Pilots and the Ice Flyers in attendance. The team will wear special 25th anniversary jerseys that fans can buy in the auction after the game, or purchase replicas from our merchandise stands. This will be a night of nostalgia that fans do not want to miss!

THANKSGIVING EVE

NOVEMBER 24

It's the season to give thanks! Get the family together the night before Thanksgiving and join the Ice Flyers for an exciting hockey game! There will be special prizes that evening for donating items for those in need and some fun Thanksgiving activities for the entire family to enjoy!

Tickets can be purchased online at Ticketmaster or from the Pensacola Bay Center Box Office.

