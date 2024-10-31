Ice Flyers Announce Theme Night Changes

October 31, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

Pensacola Ice Flyers News Release







PENSACOLA, FLA. - The Pensacola Ice Flyers announced significant changes to their 2024-25 theme night schedule on Thursday, introducing two exciting new Disney-themed nights that are sure to delight fans of all ages. With those additions, some of the previous themes have been moved around. The updated schedule can be viewed in full or downloaded as a theme night sheet on the team's official website.

Kicking off the new year in high gear, the Ice Flyers will host a thrilling Cars Jersey Night on January 3, 2025. This event promises to transform the rink into a racing spectacle, with players donning specially designed jerseys featuring beloved characters from the hit Pixar franchise.

The team will then take fans to infinity and beyond with Toy Story Jersey Night on Saturday, February 8th, 2025. Attendees can expect to see their favorite toys come to life as the Ice Flyers pay homage to Woody, Buzz Lightyear, and the rest of the gang with specialty jerseys.

"We're thrilled to introduce these new Disney-themed nights to our fans," said Ice Flyers Owner Greg Harris. "Our goal has always been to create unforgettable experiences that go beyond just hockey, and these new additions to our schedule perfectly embody that mission. We can't wait to see the excitement on fans' faces as they immerse themselves in the worlds of Cars and Toy Story while cheering on the Ice Flyers."

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from October 31, 2024

Ice Flyers Announce Theme Night Changes - Pensacola Ice Flyers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.