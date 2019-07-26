Ice Flyers Announce Rescheduled Game with Birmingham Bulls

Pensacola, Fla. - Today the Pensacola Ice Flyers and the Birmingham Bulls announced that a December game will be rescheduled.

On December 30, 2019 the Ice Flyers were scheduled to travel to Pelham, AL to face the Bulls. This game has now been rescheduled to Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at 7:30 p.m.

The Ice Flyers will encounter the Bulls a total of ten times, playing five at home and five on the road. Their first game in Pelham on November 8, and following home game in Pensacola on November 9. The following is the updated 2019-20 Ice Flyers schedule.

Opening Weekend for the Ice Flyers will take place on Friday, October 18 and Saturday, October 19 while hosting the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs. Season tickets are available and can be purchased at the Ice Flyers office or by calling them at 850-466-3111.

