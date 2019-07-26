Stewart, Summer Sign

July 26, 2019 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Knoxville Ice Bears News Release





Knoxville, TENN. - Head Coach Jeff Carr announced Friday afternoon the return signing of Ice Bear goalie Hayden Stewart.

Entering his second professional season, Stewart is the first goalie signed by the Ice Bears for the 2019-2020 season. Last year, Hayden boasted a .913 regular season save percentage, averaging 2.73 goals allowed per SPHL game played. Stewart was also called up to play a total of 6 games for the Orlando Solar Bears and Fort Wayne Komets of the ECHL.

Jeff Carr said of his goalie, "His calm demeanor, his experience and his .941 save percentage in the playoffs last year are why I brought him back. Hayden is a core leader within our organization and we expect to see great things from him again, this season."

Hayden Stewart joins two defensive teammates (Brancik and Ylitalo) as the first returners signed this season, and the trio will need to work closely together to sure up the defensive zone for Knoxville. Stewart stops the vast majority of the shots he sees and he'll be relying on Coach Carr and the rest of the Ice Bears to capitalize on every scoring opportunity possible.

The Knoxville Ice Bears' 2019-2020 season begins October 18th, in Knoxville, against the Evansville Thunderbolts.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from July 26, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.