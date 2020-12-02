Ice Flyers Add Defensemen Bakker and Hamilton

Pensacola, Fla. - The Ice Flyers' Head Coach Rod Aldoff has further solidified his blue line by adding a pair of steady, veteran defenseman with the return of Cam Bakker and the addition of Jake Hamilton.

Bakker returns to the Ice Flyers after being acquired from the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs in August 2019. In 44 SPHL games, he has put up 17 points and a plus-12 rating. In 2018-19, the Kenmore, Ontario, Canada native earned a call up to the ECHL South Carolina Stingrays, playing in 42 games and accumulating 12 points. This past season, he went up to play with ECHL Brampton Beast, not far from his hometown, in late November. Bakker played in 43 games and had 12 points with the Beast.

"Cam is a great all-around defenseman that can contribute in all three zones," Aldoff stated. "Every coach greatly appreciates a dependable and confident defenseman, and this is Cam's game. He is a great professional and a great person, and the type of person you want in your dressing room. It is great to have him back and I look forward to him being a big part of our team."

"I am excited to sign with Pensacola again," Bakker commented. "The Ice Flyers are a great organization and a team with an awesome fan base. I cannot wait to get on the ice in the sunshine state and play hockey this year."

Bakker is joined on the blue line by former Peoria Rivermen defenseman, Jake Hamilton. He hails from Decatur, Ill. and has played for the Rivermen the last two seasons. In 73 SPHL games, he has 31 points, 119 penalty minutes and a plus-39 rating. Hamilton as well spent time in the ECHL last season with a stint in Jacksonville with the IceMen and with the Kansas City Mavericks.

"Jake is a tough competitor who plays a gritty game," Aldoff added. "He keeps the game simple and plays each shift very efficiently and effectively. I look forward to coaching Jake and his steady play on the backend will be very important to our team this season."

Hamilton stated, "I am looking forward to competing in a winning organization. Our games will be fast-paced and fun to be a part of as a player and for our fans. I look forward to meeting all the guys coming in to Pensacola. One thing we will all have in common is we love to win, which will make for an exciting group to watch."

