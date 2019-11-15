Ice Breackers Quiet the Thunder

November 15, 2019 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Delaware Thunder News Release





The Thunder recognized Military Appreciation Night at Thunderdome playing against the Mentor Ice Breakers. After a goal by Mentor's Farrington in the first seconds of the first period, the Thunder held off the Ice Breakers until late in the first when Conway found the back of the net.

The second period began with tempers flaring, gloves were dropped, and Thunder's Basey and Mentor's Essery squared up. Not yet a minute into the second and Buttitta scored Mentor's third goal and a fourth Mentor goal was scored by Crawford at 5:04. The Thunder rallied to score late in the second period when Marker put one in the net assisted by Kalinin and Basey.

The third period saw plenty of penalties by both teams, but no scoring until late in the period with a goal by Mentor's Keenan at 16:11 answered by the Thunder's Evan Mackintosh in the final seconds of the game. Final score, Thunder 2, Mentor 5.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from November 15, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.