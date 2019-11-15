Rumble Bees Fall to Wolves in Weekend Opener

Battle Creek Rumble Bees News Release





BATTLE CREEK, MI - It was another spirited effort from a vastly improved Rumble Bees hockey club Friday night on home ice at The Rink Battle Creek. Nevertheless, the Rumble Bees fell just short in a 5-2 setback to the Watertown Wolves in the opening game in a three-games, three days series this weekend in Battle Creek.

After the Rumble Bees achieved their first lead of the season, 1-0, in their seventh game of the 2019-20 campaign when defenseman Ethan Busch-Anderson fired his first goal of the season at the 8:30 mark of the opening stanza, the Wolves rallied back with five consecutive goals.

The Busch-Anderson strike also represented the first time this season that the Rumble Bees had produced the game's first goal.

The visiting Watertown team connected on a pair of goals in each of the first two periods with Tyler Gjurich's PPG midway through the middle frame of the game becoming the ultimate game winning goal.

Battle Creek center Nate Margets earned the game's #3 Star, by being instrumental on both of his club's goals. Authoring 1-goal and 1-assist, Margets has emerged as the Rumble Bees top scorer with 6(2-5-7).

Watertown outshot the Rumble Bees, 39-31 in posting its sixth consecutive victory while the Rumble Bees incurred their seventh straight defeat.

The same two teams will collide both Saturday night at 7:35 pm and, again, Sunday in a 12:35 pm matinee on Military Appreciation weekend. For both games, all Military personnel and their families get their tickets discounted for ONLY $5 !!

