Ice Bears Battle Havoc in President's Cup Semi-Final

April 15, 2019 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Knoxville Ice Bears News Release





Knoxville, TN The Knoxville Ice Bears (#4 Seed) will battle against the Huntsville Havoc (#3 Seed) in a best of three series of the SPHL President's Cup Semi-Finals.

The President's Cup Semi Final Schedule:

- Thursday, April 18, 2019 at Huntsville @ 7 PM CST - Von Braun Center

- Saturday, April 20, 2019 in Knoxville @ 7:35 PM EST - Knoxville Civic Coliseum

- Monday, April 22, 2019 at Huntsville @ 7 PM CST - Von Braun Center (if necessary)

Tickets will be on sale at noon on Monday, April 15th and can be purchased through TicketMaster.com. For groups of 12 or more please contact the Ice Bears office at 865-525-7825.

