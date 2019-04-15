Evansville ThunderBolts and Team General Manager Parting Ways

Evansville, IN: The Evansville Thunderbolts Professional Hockey Team of the Southern Professional Hockey League and General Manager, Adam Stio, have chosen to part ways effective Friday, April 19, 2019. "We wish Adam all the best and thank him for his efforts this past season," said Executive Director and President Scott Schoenike. The search will begin immediately for the next General Manager of the Evansville Thunderbolts.

The Evansville Thunderbolts are a minor league ice hockey team in the Southern Professional Hockey League. The team plays at the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana. For more information visit www.evansvillethunderbolts.com.

