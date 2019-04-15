SPHL Announces President's Cup Second Round Schedule
April 15, 2019 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) News Release
HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) on Sunday announced the best-of-three schedules for the second round of the 2019 President's Cup Playoffs:
#2 Birmingham Bulls vs. #5 Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs Game 1 - Thursday, April 18 at Roanoke, 7:05 pm Game 2 - Friday, April 19 at Birmingham, 7:30 pm Game 3 - Saturday, April 20 at Birmingham, 7:00 pm (if necessary)
#3 Huntsville Havoc vs. #4 Knoxville Ice Bears Game 1 - Thursday, April 18 at Huntsville, 7:00 pm Game 2 - Saturday, April 20 at Knoxville, 7:35 pm Game 3 - Monday, April 22 at Huntsville, 7:00 pm (if necessary)
(All times are local)
