Ibarra's Four Hit Night Leads Lookouts to 6-3 Win

September 11, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Lookouts first baseman Ruben Ibarra collected four hits including a home run in the team's 6-3 win over the Rocket City Trash Pandas.

Dominic Pitelli jumpstarted the Lookouts offense in the bottom of the first inning with a leadoff walk and advanced to third on an Austin Callahan double. Tyler Callihan continued the hit parade with a two-run single to give the Lookouts the early lead. After a single and a walk, Callihan scored on a forceout.

The home team's lead did not last long, however. In the top of the second Caleb Ketchup launched a three-run homer, his first in Double-A, to tie the game.

The back-and-forth affair continued in the third when Austin Hendrick hit a go-ahead solo homer. Chattanooga added their fifth run of the day in the fourth on another Tyler Callihan RBI. The Lookouts scored their sixth and final run three innings later on Ibarra's 12th home run of the season.

Lookouts starting pitcher T.J. Sikkema pitched six strong innings to earn his third win of the season. The southpaw also struck out eight batters. In the ninth Braxton Roxby closed it out for his third save of the season.

Tomorrow, Grant Gavin will aim to increase the Lookouts win streak to three as he takes the mound at 7:15 p.m.

