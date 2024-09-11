Blue Wahoos, Biscuits Postponed in Pensacola

September 11, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Pensacola, Fla. - Wednesday's game between the Pensacola Blue Wahoos and Montgomery Biscuits has been postponed due to rain and the ongoing threat of Tropical Storm Francine.

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Thursday, September 12. Two seven-inning games will be played, with game one beginning at 4:00 p.m. CT and game two beginning approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first game. Gates open at 3:30, and fans with tickets to Thursday's game are granted access to both games.

Fans planning to attend Wednesday's postponed game can exchange their tickets for a future 2024 regular season home game of equal or lesser value at the Blue Wahoos Stadium ticket office. As stated on tickets, no refunds will be given.

Fans are encouraged to stay safe, and follow the Blue Wahoos on social media for the latest weather updates throughout the final homestand of the regular season.

