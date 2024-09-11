Sikkema's Quality Start Leads to Lookouts Win

September 11, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

CHATTANOOGA, TN - Lookouts starter T.J. Sikkema struck out eight in six innings, while designated hitter Tyler Callihan drove in three runs in a 6-3 Chattanooga win over Rocket City Wednesday evening at AT&T Field.

Chattanooga struck early with three runs in the opening inning, all against Trash Pandas starter Keythel Key (L, 0-1) who was making his Double-A debut.

Two runs came home on a single from Callihan and another on a force out off the bat of outfielder Austin Hendrick. On that force out, Trash Pandas shortstop Denzer Guzman misplayed a pop up which allowed a run to score although Rocket City got an out at third base on the play.

That offensive outburst from the Lookouts drove Key out of the game after just two outs.

Rocket City tied the game in the second as infielder Caleb Ketchup blasted a three-run homer in his first Double-A at-bat. Ketchup became the first Trash Panda since Guzman on May 7 to go deep in his first Rocket City at-bat.

Chattanooga broke the tie in the third on a solo homer from Hendrick. His second longball of the series put the Lookouts ahead 4-3. Callihan added another Lookouts run in the fourth on a run-scoring single to make it a 5-3 game.

Aside from the Ketchup home run, Sikkema (W, 3-0) held the Trash Pandas off the scoreboard through six innings of work. In a quality start, Sikkema allowed seven Rocket City hits and struck out eight in his third start with the Lookouts.

The Lookouts would get one more run in the seventh on a solo shot from infielder Ruben Ibarra to extend the lead. Chattanooga's bullpen struck out a combined six batters through three innings as Andrew Moore (H, 5), Luis Mey (H, 3) and Braxton Roxby (S, 3) each tossed a scoreless frame to seal the victory.

Rocket City infielder Matt Coutney collected his first Double-A three-hit game while Guzman also finished with a 3-for-5 effort. Ketchup scored all three runs for the Trash Pandas with his second inning homer. Meanwhile, Ibarra was perfect for the Lookouts as he recorded a 4-for-4 day with a home run.

Rocket City will look to battle back against the Lookouts on Thursday. First pitch is set for 6:15 p.m. CT.. Josh Caray will have the call on Talk Radio WZZN 97.7-2 FM HD-2, WAAY 31.6 The Grio and streaming on MiLB.TV, the MLB App, and Bally Live!

Probable Starters: Houston Harding (RCT) vs. Grant Gavin (CHA)

