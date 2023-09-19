HVR Game Notes - September 19, 2023 - SAL Championship Series Game 2

September 19, 2023 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Hudson Valley Renegades (70-62, 31-35) vs. Greenville Drive (63-69, 27-39)

RHP Cam Schlittler (1-0, 4.76 ERA) vs LHP Dalton Rogers (2-6, 5.52 ERA)

| South Atlantic League Champ. Series | Game 2 | Fluor Field | Greenville, S.C. | Sept. 19, 2023 | First Pitch 7:05 p.m. |

HELLO PLAYOFFS!:The Hudson Valley Renegades battle the Greenville Drive for the South Atlantic League crown this week. Hudson Valley took four out of the six games at Fluor Field back in April in their lone meeting this season. The 'Gades lead the all-time series 9-5.

LAST TIME OUT:The Greenville Drive shut out the Hudson Valley Renegades 2-0 in Game 1 of the Championship Series on Sunday afternoon. Christopher Familia and Jared Serna tallied the lone hits. In his High-A debut, Jackson Fristoe tossed four scoreless frames. Five straight walks from Hudson Valley's bullpen plated the Drive's two runs in the sixth inning.

WELCOME TO HIGH-A:In an elimination game on Thursday, Matt Keating made his High-A debut against the Jersey Shore BlueClaws. The right-hander polished off the win for Hudson Valley, by tossing the final two innings. In Friday's contest, Geoffrey Gilbert entered in the eighth inning with the bases loaded and one out with the 'Gades clinging on to a 3-2 lead. The southpaw struck out the next two batters to strand the bases loaded and then recorded a scoreless ninth to clinch the series victory. Jackson Fristoe then started Sunday afternoon's game versus the Greenville Drive, striking out five in four scoreless innings.

HEATING UP:Over his last 14 games, Jesus Rodriguez is 19-for-53 (.358) with two doubles, a triple, two home runs, 9 RBIs, and seven runs. Rodriguez has also recorded a hit in 12 of the last 15 games and reached base safely in the last 12 contests of the regular season. Rodriguez is 4-for-14 in four games during the playoffs.

BACKS AGAINST THE WALL: The Renegades face elimination on Tuesday night after falling in Game 1 of the South Atlantic League Championship Series on Sunday afternoon. In the North Division Championship Series, Hudson Valley also dropped Game 1 before winning the final two games at home versus the Jersey Shore BlueClaws. Since 2012, the 'Gades are 7-5 in elimination games. When the Renegades captured their 2012 title, they also dropped Game 1 before winning the next two contests against the Tri-City ValleyCats.

PLAYOFF BASEBALL:The Hudson Valley Renegades continue their quest for the South Atlantic League Championship on Sunday afternoon. It's the first postseason berth for the 'Gades as an affiliate of the New York Yankees, and their first playoff appearance since 2019, despite winning the North Division by 12.5 games in 2021. This also marks the first South Atlantic League/High-A East playoff berth for the team. Since their inception in 1994, the Renegades own an 20-19 overall playoff record and have captured three New York-Penn League Nader Cup titles in 1999, 2012, and 2017.

THE FEATS OF STRENGTH:Last Sunday, Spencer Henson clubbed his 14th home run of the season, and 24th of his career as a Hudson Valley Renegade passing Everson Pereira and Grant Richardson for the most career home runs franchise history. Henson had been tied at the top since he hit two in Hickory on July 30.

BULLPEN ARMS RACE:From August 23 until the end of the regular season, the 'Gades bullpen struck out 106 batters in 77.1 innings and posted a 2.33 ERA. The 2.33 ERA was the second-lowest in High-A during this span. In the playoffs, the Renegades bullpen had allowed just one earned run in 8.2 innings before coughing up two runs in five frames on Sunday in Game 1.

PITCHING IS THE WAY:At the end of the regular season for Single-A and High-A leagues, the Hudson Valley Renegades sat third in Minor League Baseball with a 3.62 ERA and second in K/9 innings of 11.06 this year. The Down East Wood Ducks (TEX--A) led the way with a 3.39 ERA. The Somerset Patriots (NYY--AA) finished second, sporting a 3.61 ERA. This comes after the 'Gades finished the 2022 season with a team ERA of 3.62, good for fourth-best in MiLB.

OUT ON AN ISLAND:Over the last 26 games, Hudson Valley's pitching staff has held opponents to hit 53-for-285 (.186) with runners in scoring position. In the regular season, the 'Gades ranked first in the South Atlantic League and High-A, and fourth in MiLB in holding opponents to a .209 batting average with RISP.

HE GETS ON BASE!: Ben Cowles' 41-game on-base streak came to an end on September 2 in Wilmington. The former Maryland Terrapin had reached base in every game since July 4 in Jersey Shore. At the time, it was the longest active streak in the South Atlantic League, High-A, and all of MiLB. Cowles surpassed Emeel Salem (2007) for the all-time record last Thursday night against Aberdeen.

NEW KID ON THE BLOCK:Since his promotion on August 29, Renegades OF Cole Gabrielson has reached base safely in 11 of his first 14 games he's started in with Hudson Valley (including the playoffs). The former USC Trojan hit a home run in his first High-A at-bat on Aug. 30 in Wilmington.

FOR ALL THE MARBLES:The Renegades advanced to the South Atlantic League Championship series for the first time since moving to High-A. It's their first Championship series appearance since 2017 when they defeated the Vermont Lake Monsters 2-0 for the Nader Cup Title.

ROSTER MOVES:Last Tuesday, the New York Yankees announced the promotions of pitchers Zach Messinger, Clay Aguilar, Harrison Cohen, and Anderson Munoz to Double-A Somerset. In return, pitchers Jackson Fristoe, Matt Keating, Geoffrey Gilbert, Sebastian Keane, Nolberto Henriquez, and Luis Arejula were promoted from Single-A Tampa to Hudson Valley.

