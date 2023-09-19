BlueClaws Crawford, Pan Recognized by Florida State League

JERSEY SHORE, NJ - Justin Crawford and Wen-Hui Pan, who both finished the season with the BlueClaws, were recognized with placement on the Florida State League's All-Star Team. Votes were cast by league managers.

Crawford was also named the league's MVP and Top MLB Prospect.

The Phillies first-round pick last year, Crawford hit .344 with the Threshers, adding three home runs and 40 stolen bases before a promotion to the BlueClaws on August 15th. He is the #3 prospect in the system per MLB Pipeline.

Pan, who just signed with the Phillies in January, went 4-1 with a 2.81 ERA with Clearwater, adding 81 strikeouts in 57.2 innings pitched. He joined the BlueClaws on August 21st. He is the #20 prospect in the system per MLB Pipeline.

