HVR Game Notes - August 5, 2023

August 5, 2023 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Hudson Valley Renegades (57-43, 18-16) at Wilmington Blue Rocks (41-57, 12-22)

RHP Leonardo Pestana (First Start) vs. RHP Andry Lara (4-7, 5.30 ERA)

| Game 101 | Road Game 53 | Frawley Stadium | Wilmington, Del. | Aug. 5, 2023 | First Pitch 6:35 p.m. |

HELLO MR. CELERY:The Hudson Valley Renegades continue their 12-game road trip with a six-game series against the Wilmington Blue Rocks this week. It's the second visit to Frawley Stadium this season for Hudson Valley who took four out of six games from them back in May. The 'Gades will make one more trip to Delaware this season at the end of August.

SPENCE HENCE POWER:After a two home run performance in Hickory on Sunday, Spencer Henson is now tied with Everson Pereira for the most home runs in franchise history. Henson clubbed 10 home runs last year and is currently leading the 'Gades this season with 13 blasts. The Renegades infielder is also riding a 10-game hitting streak entering Friday, after collecting a double on Thursday night.

LAST TIME OUT: Agustin Ramírez crushed a go-ahead two-run home run in the eighth inning to lift the Hudson Valley Renegades to a 6-3 win over the Wilmington Blue Rocks on Friday night. Christopher Familia homered as well in the victory, while Ben Cowles tripled home a pair of runs in the third inning. Carlos Gomez earned the win after hurling 2.1 scoreless frames out of the bullpen.

STARTERS FEAST:In the first four games of the series versus the Wilmington Blue Rocks, the 'Gades starting rotation has allowed just five earned runs in 23.0 innings tossed. That mark is good for a 1.96 ERA which ranks sixth in High-A. The West Michigan Whitecaps (DET--A+) have yet to allow a run in 19.0 innings, lead the way.

MORE AWARDS: C Agustin Ramírez was named the South Atlantic League Player of the Month in July by Major League Baseball on Thursday. This marks the second straight month that the Renegades have had a player win a monthly award, with Drew Thorpe earning SAL Pitcher of the Month honors in June. In July, Ramírez hit .415/.455/.868 and led the league in batting average, hits (34), doubles (10), total bases (62), slugging percentage, and OPS (1.223). The backstop tallied 11 multi-hit games in 20 games.

GETTING HOT:Over the course of the last 10 games, Christopher Familia is hitting .368/.462/.848 with one double, six home runs, 11 RBIs, five walks, and 10 runs. He's collected a hit in 11 of his last 14 games played. His six home runs since July 21 are tied for the most in High-A along with teammate Agustin Ramírez, Ryan Clifford (NYM--A+), and Graham Pauley (SD--A+).

PAVING THE WAY:Since June 1st, the Hudson Valley Renegades pitching staff owns the second-best ERA with 2.99 ERA in this span. Hudson Valley pitching has also punched out a High-A best 570 batters in 460.0 innings during this span. The Somerset Patriots (NYY--AA) sit fourth with a 3.34 ERA.

ANOTHER ONE:On Tuesday, Luis Velasquez was named South Atlantic League Pitcher of the Week for the week of July 24 - 30. The right-hander had a dominant week out of the bullpen, tossing 5.2 scoreless frames across two games versus the Hickory Crawdads. He earned the win in both of the Renegades' shutout victories and he punched out an impressive 47.1% of batters faced last week. Velasquez earned the Renegades sixth weekly award of the season joining pitchers Juan Carela, Drew Thorpe, and Tyrone Yulie. Outfielder Aaron Palensky has won the lone offensive weekly honor this season.

WIDE MARGINS:In the last series against the Hickory Crawdads, the Renegades outscored the Crawdads 51-21 (+30). Hudson Valley shut out the Texas Rangers High-A affiliate twice in the series, including a 6-0 victory on Sunday.

NEW KID ON THE BLOCK: Since his promotion from Single-A Tampa on June 29th, Agustin Ramírez is 41-for-108 (.380) with 10 doubles, nine home runs, 23 RBIs, eight walks, and 21 runs in 26 games. He recorded a hit and reached base safely in his first six games while also already collecting 13 multi-contests in his brief time in High-A.

HE GETS ON BASE!: Ben Cowles currently holds the Renegades longest active on-base streak at 22 games. The former Maryland Terrapin has reached base in every game since July 4 in Jersey Shore. He surpassed Rafael Flores who held the longest on-base streak by a Renegade hitter prior at 18 games. It's currently the longest streak in the South Atlantic League, and the fifth-longest in High-A.

HOME RUN BUG:After hitting 11 home runs in their first nine games out of the All-Star break, the Renegades hit 19 in six games versus the Hickory Crawdads. The team's 36 home runs since the All-Star Break are the most in High-A and are tied for the most in all of Minor League Baseball. The Syracuse Mets (NYM--AAA) have also hit 36 bombs in the same time span.

10 PIECE MEAL:Friday night marked the fifth start this season for Drew Thorpe where he struck out 10+ batters in a game. He tied Connor Phillips (CIN--AAA) for the most by a pitcher in Minor League Baseball this season.

INTO THE TOP 100:Baseball America released its in-season Top 100 Prospects list update on July 14, and the Yankees claimed six players on the list. 2023 Renegades Chase Hampton (#60) and Spencer Jones (#98) entered the list for the first time. They were joined by former Renegades Oswald Peraza (#56), Jasson Domínguez (#71), Austin Wells (#86) and Everson Pereira (#96).

STRIKEOUT KINGS:After the Hudson Valley Renegades pitching staff racked up 14 strikeouts against the Wilmington Blue Rocks on Friday night, they surpassed the Chattanooga Lookouts (CIN--AA) for the most in Minor League Baseball. The Renegades have punched out 1102 batters in 874.0 innings, good for an 11.3 K/9 ratio.

