Five-Time Emmy Award-Winning Actor Kelsey Grammer to Appear at Heritage Financial Park

Wappingers Falls, N.Y. - The Hudson Valley Renegades are thrilled to announce that five-time Emmy Award-winning actor Kelsey Grammer is scheduled to appear at Heritage Financial Park on Thursday, Aug. 10. Grammer, best known for his portrayal of the iconic television character Dr. Frasier Crane, will be promoting and serving as a celebrity beer pourer of his beer, Faith American.

The Renegades take on the Jersey Shore BlueClaws that night, which is also Jasson Dominguez Bobblehead Night presented by K104.7, where the first 1,000 fans through the gate get a bobblehead of The Martian. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m., with gates opening at 6 p.m.

Founded by Grammer in 2015 and based in the Catskill Mountains in Margaretville, N.Y., Faith American Brewing Company's flagship Faith American Ale is available at Heritage Financial Park in both cans and on tap at the Container Bar within the Michelob Ultra Party Patio.

Grammer will serve as a celebrity pourer at the Container Bar from the start of the fourth through start of the sixth inning. Additionally, he will throw out a ceremonial first pitch, and join the radio broadcast for a half inning.

In his acclaimed acting career, Grammer has received five Emmy Awards, three Golden Globe Awards, a Screen Actors Guild Award and a Tony Award. In addition to his legendary TV roles, Grammer has acted in dozens of movies and stage productions, and has directed and produced hundreds of episodes of television and stage productions, including the 2015 Broadway revival of The Color Purple. He is set to star and produce the upcoming reboot of Frasier, set to be released on Paramount+ later this year.

His appearance is part of a jam-packed night at Heritage Financial Ballpark, including:

Actor Kelsey Grammer appearing and serving as a celebrity beer pourer at the Michelob Ultra Party Patio.

Jasson Dominguez bobblehead giveaway (first 1,000 fans), presented by K104.7.

$1 Sahlen's Hot Dogs, presented by Sahlen's.

Thirsty Thursday, with $5 16 oz. Sloop Renegades Lager Drafts, $3 12 oz Bud Light cans, and $2 12 oz. Busch Light cans.

Free College Student Admission with valid Student ID, presented by Gap, Inc.

Tickets start at just $6, and can be purchased online at www.hvrenegades.com, over the phone at (845) 838-0094 or in person at the Renegades Ticket Office at Heritage Financial Park during business hours.

