Hurst So Good: New Mexico United Announces Return of Top Goalscorer Greg Hurst for 2025 Season

December 13, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Albuquerque, NM - New Mexico United is thrilled to announce that top goalscorer and forward Greg Hurst will return to the club for the 2025 season. Hurst joined United ahead of the 2023 season, and has a team-high 18 goals scored in all competitions since his arrival. Hurst has made 74 appearances in Black & Yellow.

In addition to leading the club, Hurst's 12 goals in 2023 were tied for third-most in the USL Championship Western Conference. He also led the team in shots (49), shots on goal (34), and big chances (10). His 18 goals in Black & Yellow rank him tied for 4th in club history, even with Kevaughn Frater.

Prior to his time in New Mexico, the Scotland-native won a title with Union Omaha of USL League One.

