FC Tulsa Announces Return of Michael Creek

December 13, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

FC Tulsa News Release







TULSA - FC Tulsa announced Friday it will return goalkeeper Michael Creek ahead of the 2025 season.

Creek, 26, returns after appearing in eighth matches (all starts) for FC Tulsa in 2024. A native of St. Louis, Missouri, he posted a 3-3-2 (W/L/D) record at the helm, including a four-save shutout against El Paso Locomotive FC.

He entered Green Country following a two-year tenure in the Saint Louis City SC organization. He played in 22 contests across the 2022 and 2023 season for MLS NEXT Pro side St Louis City 2 and signed an MLS contract with Saint Louis City SC in 2023, but did not appear in play.

Creek played four seasons at Missouri State University with 149 saves and 27 clean sheets across four seasons. He was named Missouri Valley Conference (MVC) Goalkeeper of the year in 2019 and received all MVC honors in three of his seasons at MSU.

FC Tulsa's full squad will take shape in the coming weeks as additional returners and signings are announced.

Current 2025 FC Tulsa Roster

Forwards: Kalil ElMedkhar

Defenders: Owen Damm, Arthur Rogers

Goalkeepers: Johan Peñaranda, Michael Creek

