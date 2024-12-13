Phoenix Rising Signs Forward Rémi Cabral

PHOENIX - Phoenix Rising FC has signed forward Rémi Cabral to a contract, pending league and federation approval and receipt of his P-1 Visa.

Cabral, 25, began his career with Paris Saint-Germain's youth system before progressing through the French football ranks, including stints with FC Metz and Valenciennes FC. In 2021, he transitioned to the USL Championship, joining LA Galaxy II, where he played for two seasons. Cabral later moved to Colorado Rapids 2 in MLS NEXT Pro, scoring 19 goals in 22 matches during the 2023 season, earning the league's Golden Boot award.

"Rémi wanted to be a Phoenix Rising player, which speaks volumes. He's a goal scorer and a true team player who will make a strong impact. Unfortunately, we didn't get to see his best last season due to unforeseen circumstances, but my staff and I are excited to work with him and help him reach his full potential," said Phoenix Rising Head Coach, Pa-Modou Kah.

Cabral spent the 2024 season on loan at Phoenix Rising from Colorado Rapids, where he became an integral part of the team, contributing seven goals in 22 appearances and helping the team continue its strong performance following the 2023 USL Championship title win. With his contract now secured, Cabral looks forward to continuing his journey with Phoenix Rising and playing a central role in the team's future successes.

"Phoenix is in my heart forever. This city, this club, and these fans have given me so much more than football. When I lost my dad, the love and support from everyone here was unforgettable-it's something my family and I will always hold close. Coming back to Phoenix feels like coming home," said Cabral.

"My goal this season is to be the best version of myself every single day and to help this team succeed. We need to be more consistent and give the fans and the club the success they deserve. Personally, I'm aiming to be the best scorer I can be because I know it will drive us forward. Together, we can achieve something special," Cabral added.

Rémi Cabral: By the Numbers

- 19 goals in the 2023 MLS NEXT Pro season

- 7 goals in 22 appearances for Phoenix Rising during the 2024 season

- Earned the 2023 MLS NEXT Pro Golden Boot

- Former youth player with Paris Saint-Germain and professional stints

with FC Metz B and Valenciennes II in France

Transaction: Phoenix Rising FC Signs Rémi Cabral

- Name: Rémi Cabral

- Position: Forward

- DOB: July 10, 1999 (25)

- Born: Paris, France

- Citizenship: United States (Costa Rican heritage)

- Former Club: Colorado Rapids

- Height: 6-0

- Weight: 174

