Huntsville City FC Earns 1-1 Draw Against Carolina Core FC

June 28, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Huntsville City Football Club News Release







Huntsville, Ala. - Huntsville City Football Club earned a 1-1 draw against Carolina Core FC at Wicks Family Field at Joe Davis Stadium.

Huntsville grabbed the lead in the 78th minute when Adem Sipić's run led to a cross to Jordan Knight, who finished off the chance for his first goal as a Boy in Blue.

Watch Knight's goal here.

Carolina would equalize in the 85th minute through Josuha Rodriguez, and the match finished level. In the penalty shootout, the visitors would grab the extra point with a 6-5 shootout win.

The Boys in Blue will observe its second bye week of the season next week before returning to action on Wednesday, July 10 at 10 a.m. CT at New England Revolution II.

Notes:Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯

Huntsville CityÃ¢â¬Â¯FC

is unbeaten in two matches against Carolina Core FC this season (1W-0L-1D, 0SOW)

earned its first draw since April 13 vs. Crown Legacy FC

Jony Bolaños

served as team captain for the tenth-straight match

has started every match this season

Nick DePuy made his Wicks Family Field at Joe Davis Stadium debut

Jordan Knight

scored his first goal of the season

made his Huntsville City FC home debut

Adem Sipić recorded his first assist of the season

Box Score:Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯

Huntsville City FC (2W-9L-4D, 0SOW, 10 pts.) vs. Carolina Core FC (2W-7L-4D, 3SOW, 13 pts.)

Wicks Family Field at Joe Davis Stadium | Huntsville, Ala.Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯

Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯

Final Score:Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯

HCFC: 1Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯

CCFC: 1

Carolina wins shootout 6-5Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯

Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯

Scoring Summary:Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯

HCFC: Jordan Knight (A: Adem Sipić) 78'

CCFC: Josuha Rodriguez (A: Facundo Canete) 85'

Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯

Discipline:Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯

HCFC: Will Perkins (caution) 45'

CCFC: Ibrahim Covi (caution) 60'

HCFC: Isaiah Jones (caution) 64'

CCFC: Head Coach Roy Lassiter (caution) 78'

HCFC: Ollie Wright (caution) 84'

CCFC: Jathan Juarez (caution) 90+2'

HCFC: Alejandro Velazquez-Lopez (caution) 90+6'

Ã¢â¬Â¯

Lineups:Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯

Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯

HCFC Starters: Ben Martino, Joey Skinner (Tomás Ritondale 80'), Nick DePuy (Joel Sangwa 59'), Faiz Opande, Will Perkins, Axel Picazo (Jordan Knight 46'), Ethan O'Brien, Isaiah Jones, Jony Bolaños (C) (Alejandro Velazquez-Lopez 90'), Woobens Pacius (Ollie Wright 59'), Adem Sipić

Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯

Substitutes: Simon Jillson

Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯

CCFC Starters: Alex Sutton, Kai Thomas, Christian Diaz, Ibrahim Covi (Yekeson Subah 83'), Msunguchi Alenga, Santiago Cambindo, Facundo Canete, Jacob Evans (Papa Ndoye 83'), Jathan Juarez, Josuha Rodriguez, Carlos Diaz

Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯

Substitutes: Robert Bailey, Jeremiah Jackson White IV, Luis Lugo, Aryeh Miller, Jesus Orejuela

Ã¢â¬Â¯Ã¢â¬Â¯

Attendance: 4,211

• Discuss this story on the MLS NEXT Pro message board...





MLS NEXT Pro Stories from June 28, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.