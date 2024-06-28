FC Cincinnati 2 Host New England Revolution II for Second Time this Season

FC Cincinnati 2 face New England Revolution II on Sunday, June 30, at 6 p.m. ET at Scudamore Field at NKU Soccer Stadium. The Orange and Blue battled the elements to earn three points against Revs II in a 2-1 win on April 10 and can claim the season series against their Northeast Division opponents with a win this weekend.

FC CINCINNATI 2 vs NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION II - SUNDAY, JUNE 30, 2024 - 6 P.M. ET - SCUDAMORE FIELD AT NKU SOCCER STADIUM

THE LAST MEETING

FC Cincinnati 2 earned their first win of the season against Revs II on April 10, a 2-1 result at Scudamore Field. The Orange and Blue conceded the game's first goal in the fourth minute to New England's Marcos Dias before Amir Daley scored his second and third goals of the season for a first half brace.

FC CINCINNATI 2 NOTES

TOP 4 TAKING SHAPE - FC Cincinnati 2 continue to battle for Eastern Conference supremacy and are just one point behind Philadelphia Union II, who currently occupy the top spot. The top four teams in the East; Philadelphia, Cincinnati, Chattanooga and Chicago, are all within two points of one another and at least four points clear of New York Red Bulls II who sit fifth.

START OF ANOTHER RUN? - The Orange and Blue have put together three straight wins following their May 26 loss to Inter Miami CF II, and their first home win since May 4 against Crown Legacy FC. Miami ended the Orange and Blue's five-match win streak earlier this year which was tied for the longest run of consecutive wins in MLS NEXT Pro this season.

ANCHORING THE BACKLINE - Brian Schaefer has been the anchor of the FC Cincinnati 2 defense this season, playing every minute of the Orange and Blue's 14 matches. Schaefer is tied for a league lead in minutes played and is one of nine outfield players, with at least 10 appearances, to play every minute for their clubs this season.

KENJI ON FIRE - After returning from an early season injury suffered against Atlanta United 2, Kenji Mboma Dem has wasted no time in becoming one of the Orange and Blue's most dangerous attacking options. Mboma Dem has scored three goals, two match winners, and added two assists in just 157 minutes of play since June 6. Mboma Dem has either scored or assisted in each of his last three appearances.

HONORS FOR THE GAFFER - MLS NEXT Pro announced their midseason awards Wednesday afternoon, recognizing standout performers through the first half of the 2024 campaign. Head Coach Tyrone Marshall was named 'Best Coach' after leading the Orange and Blue to a 9-4-1 record through 14 matches, marking the best season to date for the club.

SCOUTING NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION II (4-8-2, 16 PTS., 12TH IN EASTERN CONFERENCE)

New England Revolution II enter Matchweek 16 looking to rebound from a 5-3 loss to Crown Legacy FC last Sunday. Revs II, who finished second in the Eastern Conference in 2023, enter the second half of the season with an uphill climb as they look to qualify for the MLS NEXT Pro playoffs for a second consecutive year.

Since falling to the Orange and Blue back in April, Revs II have struggled to produce quality results, winning just three of their last eleven matches. New England earned a 1-0 result against New York Red Bulls II on June 14 which marked their first win since May 4.

Marcos Dias, who scored in the last meeting between the two sides, continues to lead the attack for New England. Dias' five goals and five assists pace Revs II, and the forward has found the back of the net in three of his last four starts.

Alex Monis supports Dias in the attacking third with five goals of his own. Monis' two-goal performance against Crown Legacy FC was overshadowed by the result, and the goals were his first since May 4, snapping a four-match goalless run for the forward.

And while Revs II carry a threat in attack, defensive issues continue to plague New England and have held the club back from reestablishing themselves in the east. Revs II have conceded 32 goals this season, a league high, and have allowed two or more goals in nine of their 14 matches this season.

