Huntsville City FC Transfers Midfielder Isaiah Johnston to Loudoun United FC

June 28, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Huntsville, Ala. - Huntsville City Football Club announced today that it has transferred midfielder Isaiah Johnston to Loudoun United FC of the USL Championship in exchange for an undisclosed fee.

Johnston became Huntsville City FC's first ever signing on Dec. 19, 2022. The Canadian made his debut as a Boy in Blue on April 16, 2023 against New York Red Bulls II and would make his first start three weeks later against Columbus Crew 2. He served as team captain in the historic home opening match at Wicks Family Field at Joe Davis Stadium on May 19, 2023, a 2-1 HCFC win over Crown Legacy FC. Johnston later recorded his first career brace in Huntsville's 6-2 win over Orlando City B on July 9, 2023. He leaves the Rocket City with 33 appearances and 27 starts over 2,423 minutes played, recording three goals and four assists.

TRANSACTION: Huntsville City FC transfers midfielder Isaiah Johnston to Loudoun United FC in exchange for an undisclosed fee

