Huntley Homecoming Postponed Due to Weather

January 19, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL) - Fredericksburg Nationals News Release







FREDERICKSBURG, VA - Due to this week's snow events and the forecasted extremely cold and windy weather for Sunday, the City of Fredericksburg, the Fredericksburg Nationals and Huntley have jointly decided to postpone Sunday's Huntley Homecoming Event in the interest of public safety. The field conditions at the stadium are snow covered and will become icy and treacherous for walking and standing, especially with the overnight low temperatures.

All events, including the downtown procession and the stadium pep rally, are postponed until a later date which will be announced at a later time. Please support your local restaurants this weekend, and take advantage of the last weekend of Fredericksburg Restaurant Week. And those who wish to donate to Loisann's Hope House in honor of Huntley's spirit of community are encouraged to visit loisannshopehouse.org/donate.

Please look for a future announcement of a rescheduled date for the Huntley Homecoming Celebration, which will be posted on fxbg.com/Huntley and will be sent to all current voucher holders.

