Two Job Fairs Scheduled for Game Day Positions at SRP Park

January 19, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL) - Augusta GreenJackets News Release







NORTH AUGUSTA, SC: SRP Park, the Augusta GreenJackets, and Oak View Group are hosting two GameD ay Job Fairs in preparation for the 2024 season and other SRP Park events. The GreenJackets are looking for hardworking, service-oriented individuals to join the team!

Candidates must be 16 years of age to apply, must be able to pass a background check, and must be able to work all home games (April - Labor Day) and additional events as needed.

Job Fair Details:

Who: Anyone 16 or older who is Reliable, Outgoing, Hardworking job seekers

What: GreenJackets All Positions Game Day Job Fair

Where: WOW! Club of SRP Park's 187 Railroad Ave. North Augusta, SC 29841 (Enter next to Rio Cantina)

When: Saturday, February 3rd at 10am-1pm AND Tuesday, February 20th at 5pm-7pm

Registration: Job seekers should anticipate filling out a candidate form onsite and the interview process taking no longer than 30 minutes, applicants will be hired onsite.

We are looking to fill the following positions for applicants:

Box Office Attendant

Facilities and Grounds Crew

Cleaning Crew

Security

Retail Clerks, Cashiers & Vendors

Game Day Entertainment Staff

Guest Services

Videoboard Operators

Bat/Ball Boys/Girls

Camera and Sound Crew

Ticket Takers

Kid's Zone Attendants

Parking Lot Attendants

Oak View Group Food & Beverage is looking for:

In-Game Host/Emcee

Cashiers

Line Managers

Cooks

Suite Servers

Wait Staff

Stand Managers

Expeditors

Oak View Group Part Time Positions are available online for applications HERE.

Job Seekers planning to attend can RSVP here: https://bit.ly/GREENJACKETSJOBFAIR24.

As a member of the GreenJackets staff, gameday employees will receive the following additional benefits:

GreenJackets Staff Shirt and Hat for the season

GreenJackets Merchandise Employee Discount

Opportunity to be entered into an incentive program to win special prizes at the end of the season

GreenJackets Game Day Employee end of the season staff party

The ideal candidate must be event-loving, outgoing, reliable, and service-oriented. All applicants must be 16 years of age or older by March 31 to work for the GreenJackets and SRP Park. Previous employees need not apply. To learn more about opportunities available visit: https://www.milb.com/augusta/ballpark/gj-employment-opportunities

The Augusta GreenJackets saw success off the field ranking #4 in the Carolina League in attendance (out of 30) and set a franchise record in attendance by averaging 4,195 fans per game. SRP Park welcomes over 300,000 fans through the gates annually between GreenJackets Baseball and Special Events, which includes the upcoming SRP Park High School Baseball Showcase presented by TaxSlayer, the Spring Wing & Food Truck Festival, the Augusta Craft Beer Festival and more!

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from January 19, 2024

Two Job Fairs Scheduled for Game Day Positions at SRP Park - Augusta GreenJackets

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.