Huntington Native Stephen Woods Jr. Returns

March 26, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks today announced the signing of right-handed pitcher Stephen Woods Jr. He returns for his first season with the Ducks and seventh in professional baseball.

"Stephen impressed us a lot as part of our starting rotation in 2023," said Ducks Manager Lew Ford. "We look forward to having him back on the mound for us this season."

Woods Jr. made 11 starts for the Ducks during the 2023 season. He posted a 7-2 record with a 3.77 ERA and 60 strikeouts to 27 walks over 59.2 innings of work. The Huntington, N.Y., native was named the Atlantic League's Co-Pitcher of the Month for April/May after going 4-0 with a 3.03 ERA and 31 strikeouts in six starts. He was also voted by ALPB managers to the league's Ballpark Digest Mid-Season All-Star team. Woods Jr.'s contract was then purchased by the Fubon Guardians of the Chinese Professional Baseball League on July 5. At the time of his departure, he ranked second in the league in wins, fourth in strikeouts and eighth in ERA.

The 28-year-old has previous experience pitching in the Kansas City Royals, Tampa Bay Rays and San Francisco Giants organizations. He reached Triple-A Omaha with the Royals in 2022 and went 2-0 with a 4.28 ERA in 41 appearances that year combined between Omaha and Double-A Northwest Arkansas. A graduate of Half Hollow Hills East High School in Dix Hills, N.Y., he was named an MiLB.com Organization All-Star in 2017 after posting a 2.95 ERA and 113 strikeouts in 110.0 innings across 23 starts with Augusta (A, Giants). Woods Jr. was originally selected by the Giants in the eighth round of the 2016 amateur draft.

