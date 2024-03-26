High Point Rockers to Host Job Fair on Thursday

HIGH POINT, N.C. - The High Point Rockers will host a Triad community-wide seasonal job fair at Truist Point on Thurs., March 28, from 3 to 6 p.m. in the Catalyst Club.

Job fair participants may apply for part-time, seasonal positions available with the Rockers and the Carolina Core. Each club's season runs from April through October.

Jobs applicants must be at least 18 years old and present a valid state ID. Prior experience in the fields of customer service, transportation, hospitality and food service is preferred, but not required.

The job fair will be held in the Catalyst Club at Truist Point. Parking is available in the Catalyst Club parking lot, located at 214 Lindsay Street.

Specific job inquiries may be directed to info@HighPointRockers.com or by calling the Rockers at (336) 888-1000.

