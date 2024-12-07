Hunter Scores Twice, Fatbacks Down Storm

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - Dalton Hunter's two-goal night, including a final-minute, game-winning goal stunned the Quad City Storm as the Fayetteville Fatbacks debuted with a 4-3 win on Rebrand Night at the Crown Coliseum Saturday.

For the second-straight night, Quad City found the back of the net first, this time capitalizing on a powerplay opportunity at 6:41. Fayetteville found an answer under two minutes later on its own man advantage. Hunter (8) tipped in a shot off Tyler Barrow's stick and brought in the 1-1 tie with 11:30 left on the clock. Ryan Nolan earned the secondary assist on the play, and the two teams headed into the intermission knotted up.

Quad City mustered up the only goal in the second period, and took a 2-1 lead into the third, outshooting Fayetteville 20-16, but the Fatbacks were ready to put on a show in the final frame. Alex Gritz tied the game at 2's with a tip-in off Barrow (7) at 3:34, but the Storm answered back to snag a 3-2 lead just nine seconds later. The theatrics continued, and John Moncovich (10) knotted it up again with 4:44 gone. With just 51 ticks left in the game, Barrow (8) saucered a puck to Hunter (9) out front, and the winger secured the first win in Fatbacks history.

The Fayetteville Marksmen return to action against the Quad City Storm to complete the three-in-three weekend at 3 p.m. Sunday on Salute To Service presented by Soldiers First Real Estate. Single-game tickets to Sunday's matinee and all 2024-25 Marksmen home games are available through the 'tickets' tab at marksmenhockey.com.

