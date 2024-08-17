Hunt Strikes out Eight, Shuckers Drop One-Run Game to M-Braves

August 17, 2024

(Biloxi Shuckers, Credit: Carlos Hurtado)

BILOXI, MS - On a night when the Biloxi Shuckers (55-55, 25-18) had the tying run at second in the ninth and hit a 111 MPH rope up the middle, Cal Conley made the play of the season for the Mississippi Braves (53-59, 22-22) with a diving grab and a double play in a 3-2 Shuckers' loss on Saturday night at Keesler Federal Park. Despite the loss, K.C. Hunt struck out eight in his Keesler Federal Park debut and the bullpen continued their dominant week with 3.2 no-hit innings.

The M-Braves struck first with a solo home run from Ethan Workinger in the second, making it 1-0. They then extended the lead to 3-0 with an RBI single from Yolbert Sanchez and an RBI double from Keshawn Ogans in the fourth. Despite the three runs, Shuckers' starter K.C. Hunt, making his first start at Keesler Federal Park since he was a member of the Mississippi State Bulldogs, tied his Shuckers-high with eight strikeouts over 5.1 innings.

Out of the Shuckers' bullpen, Nick Merkel struck out four over 2.2 no-hit innings before Sam Gardner recorded two strikeouts in a perfect ninth. With the performance, the Shuckers' bullpen has now allowed one earned run over 22 innings this week. The Shuckers tallied both their runs on a two-run home run from Casey Martin in the eighth, making it 3-2.

In the ninth, the Shuckers had two on with one out after singles from Darrien Miller and Lamar Sparks, but Cal Conley robbed Ernesto Martinez Jr. of a game-tying single with a diving snag at second and an unassisted double play. David Fletcher (3-4) earned the win after five shutout innings while K.C. Hunt (0-2) took the loss. Ian Mejia earned his first save after four relief innings.

The series concludes on Sunday with first pitch at 5:05 p.m. Shane Smith (5-2, 2.94) is scheduled to start for the Shuckers against Darius Vines (1-0, 1,74) for the M-Braves. The Shuckers finish the series with Back to School Night and a Backpack Giveaway presented by Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi for the first 1,000 fans on Fun Day Sunday. Select players will also be available for pregame autographs in the Shuckers Shop prior to the game and fans can receive a Shuckers poster presented by Mele Printing. Fans can save over 35% with a Fun Day Sunday package that includes a Reserved Level seat and a voucher for a hot dog, chips and a soda or water for only $19 per person with a four-person minimum. Fans can also have a catch on the field and run the bases following the game. Fans can listen live on the Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network with pregame coverage beginning at 4:45 p.m. from the Ground Zero Blues Club Broadcast Booth.

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2024 Shuck Nation membership today. Shuck Nation memberships, Flex Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.

