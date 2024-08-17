Blue Wahoos Announce Local Television Partnership with YurView Florida

PENSACOLA, FL - The Pensacola Blue Wahoos announced Saturday that their Sunday through Thursday home games will air locally on YurView Florida in the greater Pensacola area for the remainder of the 2024 season.

In addition to existing Friday and Saturday home games available over the air on Blab TV, the deal ensures that every Blue Wahoos home game for the rest of the season will be available throughout Northwest Florida to Cox cable subscribers in a multi-platform partnership with Bally Live and the Blue Wahoos Baseball Network.

"With only a few weeks left in the 2024 season, the Blue Wahoos wanted to ensure that our most important games down the stretch are available to as many people as possible," said Blue Wahoos general manager Steve Brice. "We are excited to give our fans a level of access uncommon in Minor League Baseball as the Blue Wahoos fight for another playoff spot."

YurView Florida is available in the following local markets:

Pensacola/Escambia County: Channel 2

Fort Walton Beach/Okaloosa County: Channel 6

Gainesville/Ocala: Channel 15

New Orleans/Baton Rouge/Lafayette: Channel 4

The television schedule for the remainder of the 2024 regular season is as follows:

Sunday, August 18 vs. Montgomery Biscuits - Yurview Florida

Tuesday, August 27 vs. Mississippi Braves - Yurview Florida

Wednesday, August 28 vs. Mississippi Braves - Yurview Florida

Thursday, August 29 vs. Mississippi Braves - Yurview Florida

Friday, August 30 vs. Mississippi Braves - Blab TV

Saturday, August 31 vs. Mississippi Braves - Blab TV

Sunday, September 1 vs. Mississippi Braves - Yurview Florida

Tuesday, September 10 vs. Montgomery Biscuits - Yurview Florida

Wednesday, September 11 vs. Montgomery Biscuits - Yurview Florida

Thursday, September 12 vs. Montgomery Biscuits - Yurview Florida

Friday, September 13 vs. Montgomery Biscuits - Blab TV

Saturday, September 14 vs. Montgomery Biscuits - Blab TV

Sunday, September 15 vs. Montgomery Biscuits - Yurview Florida

In addition to local television options, the broadcast team of Erik Bremer and Carter Bainbridge can also be seen online through Bally Live or with a subscription to MLB At Bat, part of the MLB.tv package.

Whether the Blue Wahoos are at home or on the road, a free streaming audio broadcast is available for every game on BlueWahoos.com/radio and the MiLB App.

For more information, visit bluewahoos.com.

