Blue Wahoos Announce Local Television Partnership with YurView Florida
August 17, 2024 - Southern League (SL)
Pensacola Blue Wahoos News Release
PENSACOLA, FL - The Pensacola Blue Wahoos announced Saturday that their Sunday through Thursday home games will air locally on YurView Florida in the greater Pensacola area for the remainder of the 2024 season.
In addition to existing Friday and Saturday home games available over the air on Blab TV, the deal ensures that every Blue Wahoos home game for the rest of the season will be available throughout Northwest Florida to Cox cable subscribers in a multi-platform partnership with Bally Live and the Blue Wahoos Baseball Network.
"With only a few weeks left in the 2024 season, the Blue Wahoos wanted to ensure that our most important games down the stretch are available to as many people as possible," said Blue Wahoos general manager Steve Brice. "We are excited to give our fans a level of access uncommon in Minor League Baseball as the Blue Wahoos fight for another playoff spot."
YurView Florida is available in the following local markets:
Pensacola/Escambia County: Channel 2
Fort Walton Beach/Okaloosa County: Channel 6
Gainesville/Ocala: Channel 15
New Orleans/Baton Rouge/Lafayette: Channel 4
The television schedule for the remainder of the 2024 regular season is as follows:
Sunday, August 18 vs. Montgomery Biscuits - Yurview Florida
Tuesday, August 27 vs. Mississippi Braves - Yurview Florida
Wednesday, August 28 vs. Mississippi Braves - Yurview Florida
Thursday, August 29 vs. Mississippi Braves - Yurview Florida
Friday, August 30 vs. Mississippi Braves - Blab TV
Saturday, August 31 vs. Mississippi Braves - Blab TV
Sunday, September 1 vs. Mississippi Braves - Yurview Florida
Tuesday, September 10 vs. Montgomery Biscuits - Yurview Florida
Wednesday, September 11 vs. Montgomery Biscuits - Yurview Florida
Thursday, September 12 vs. Montgomery Biscuits - Yurview Florida
Friday, September 13 vs. Montgomery Biscuits - Blab TV
Saturday, September 14 vs. Montgomery Biscuits - Blab TV
Sunday, September 15 vs. Montgomery Biscuits - Yurview Florida
In addition to local television options, the broadcast team of Erik Bremer and Carter Bainbridge can also be seen online through Bally Live or with a subscription to MLB At Bat, part of the MLB.tv package.
Whether the Blue Wahoos are at home or on the road, a free streaming audio broadcast is available for every game on BlueWahoos.com/radio and the MiLB App.
For more information, visit bluewahoos.com.
• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...
Southern League Stories from August 17, 2024
- Game Info: Saturday, August 17 at Biloxi Shuckers: 6:05 PM: Keesler Federal Park - Mississippi Braves
- Blue Wahoos Announce Local Television Partnership with YurView Florida - Pensacola Blue Wahoos
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Pensacola Blue Wahoos Stories
- Blue Wahoos Announce Local Television Partnership with YurView Florida
- Blue Wahoos Sustain Another Heart-Breaking Loss in Ninth Inning
- Are You Ready for It? Blue Wahoos to Give Away Two Taylor Swift Concert Tickets on "Low E.R.A.S Night"
- Berry's Blast, Strong Pitching Lift Blue Wahoos to Win
- Blue Wahoos' Big Lead Erased in 12-8 Loss