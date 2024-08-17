Heart of a Shucker Community Fund Announces Donation to 5th Squad

August 17, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

BILOXI, MS - The Heart of a Shucker Community Fund, created in partnership with the Biloxi Shuckers and the Gulf Coast Community Foundation, announced a $5,000 donation to 5 th Squad. The donation was announced during a pregame ceremony on Saturday prior to the Shuckers' games against the Mississippi Braves.

"On behalf of 5th Squad, I extend our deepest gratitude to the Biloxi Shuckers for their generous donation," President and Co-Founder Sergeant Major Lee Stringer said. "The support is critical in aiding our mission to provide immediate, life-sustaining assistance to Veterans. We look forward to continuing our partnership and working together to support the military community."

5th Squad's mission is to provide swift and effective financial assistance to Veterans in crisis primarily (but not limited to) through their Quick Reaction Funds (QRF) program. They are dedicated to supporting those who have served their country honorably by addressing urgent needs such as utilities, housing, and groceries, regardless of their military affiliation, era of service, service component, service branch, rank, sex, race, or ethnicity. Through their commitment to dignity, respect, and inclusivity, they strive to empower Veterans to overcome financial hardships and build resilience in times of adversity.

"We're thrilled to partner with 5th Squad and the Veterans they support," Shuckers Community Relations Manager David Blackwell said. "We've been working on ways to work together for a little over a year now and I can't wait to start rolling out some of our plans. Together we hope to change the lives of the ones who've fought for our freedom in a positive way"

