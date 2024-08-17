Rocket City Grabs 8-6 Win Over Chattanooga in Extras

August 17, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Chattanooga Lookouts News Release







The Chattanooga Lookouts fell to the Rocket City Trash Pandas, 8-6 in 11 innings in front of 5,258 fans at AT&T Field on Grateful Dead Night.

Tonight's game started off great for the home team. After a 1-2-3 inning, Jose Torres led off the bottom of the first with a single and Austin Callahan smacked a RBI triple. Francisco Urbaez then belted a two-run homer to make it 3-0.

Rocket City tied it up with three runs in the third, but starting pitcher Kevin Abel shut them down after that. Finishing his night by only allowing those three innings in seven innings. Abel also tied his career-high with nine strikeouts.

With the game tied in the fourth, Ruben Ibarra blasted a RBI double to give the team the 4-3 lead. They added one more run on a Tyler Callihan run in the fifth. Chattanooga held on to their lead until the eighth when Rocket City scored three runs on three hits and a walk.

In the ninth, Dominic Pitelli pinch-hit drew a walk and advanced to third on a Bubba Thompson single. Jose Torres then tied the game on a RBI single.

The game remained tied until the 11th when Matt Coutney drove in two runners to give Rocket City the 8-6 lead.

Tomorrow Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly will be throwing out the first pitch on Chattanooga Public Library Day. Gates open at 1:00 p.m. and the game starts at 2:15 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from August 17, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.